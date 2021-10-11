Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's family drama is the perfect amount of crazy & romance.

Diwali is just three weeks away and Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film is already promising a firecracker experience. Maddock Films officially dropped the trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do starring d Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal.

In the trailer, we get to see Rajkummar Rao going to great lengths to win the love of his life even if that means adopting parents. Yes, you heard that right. The Dinesh Vijan production has taken an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to arrange a set of parents to impress the love of his life. When Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as his parents, hilarious chaos ensues.

Unmissable in the trailer is Kriti and Rajkummar's chemistry. Check out Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer below:

Speaking about the movie, Dinesh Vijan says, “Maddock trusts in the power of content driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Humare Do, we take the essence of family fuether, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations."

Seasoned talents like Paresh and Ratna are renowned for their impeccable on screen wit, and they simply seemed to have taken the film a notch higher.

Directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Hum Do Hamare Do will begin streaming from the 29 October on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Hum Do Humare Do Teaser Out: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao are here to make this Diwali ‘familywaali’