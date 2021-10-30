Hum Do Hamare Do Twitter Review: Check out how Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s film fared for netizens

Hum Do Hamare Do starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah released on an OTT platform on Friday. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been excited to watch this family comedy directed by debutant Abhishek Jain. From the trailer, we know that the film attempts a fresh take on the popular phrase of a ‘complete family’ – ‘hum do hamare do’ wherein the orphaned ‘kid’ Dhruv, (Rajkummar) tries to find himself a pair of parents (Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah), so he can win over his ladylove Aanya (Kriti Sanon) and get married to him. Planning to watch Hum Do Hamare Do this weekend? Check out what Twitterati has to say about the film. 

While it’s not even been 24 hours to the release of the film, Twitterati is already out with its verdict. Netizens seem to have a good time watching this family drama and comedy unfold. One user wrote, “Just finished watching this masterpiece #HumDoHamareDo The film has beautifully crafted the scene of an orphan life and how he deals with it @SirPareshRawal, @RajkummarRao and @kritisanon your acting was so damn natural. Loved it and keep giving us masterpieces like this”. On the other hand, another said, “Watched #HumDoHamareDo ... It was an okayish movie, nothing mind-blowingly new about it but I'd rewatch it just for these two again Kriti Sanon is probably my new favourite actress now!”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao opened up about the film. When asked about Hum Do Hamare Do, Rajkummar said, “I really enjoyed the narration of the film. There are so many amazing actors in the film and I always expected it to be fun.” 

