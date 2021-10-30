Hum Do Hamare Do Twitter Review: Check out how Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s film fared for netizens

Hum Do Hamare Do starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah released on an OTT platform on Friday. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been excited to watch this family comedy directed by debutant Abhishek Jain. From the trailer, we know that the film attempts a fresh take on the popular phrase of a ‘complete family’ – ‘hum do hamare do’ wherein the orphaned ‘kid’ Dhruv, (Rajkummar) tries to find himself a pair of parents (Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah), so he can win over his ladylove Aanya (Kriti Sanon) and get married to him. Planning to watch Hum Do Hamare Do this weekend? Check out what Twitterati has to say about the film.

While it’s not even been 24 hours to the release of the film, Twitterati is already out with its verdict. Netizens seem to have a good time watching this family drama and comedy unfold. One user wrote, “Just finished watching this masterpiece #HumDoHamareDo The film has beautifully crafted the scene of an orphan life and how he deals with it @SirPareshRawal, @RajkummarRao and @kritisanon your acting was so damn natural. Loved it and keep giving us masterpieces like this”. On the other hand, another said, “Watched #HumDoHamareDo ... It was an okayish movie, nothing mind-blowingly new about it but I'd rewatch it just for these two again Kriti Sanon is probably my new favourite actress now!”

We need more Beautiful Inspirational movies like this, which teaches us the Real Life Values with equal dose of Laughter, Emotions & Love

THIS FILM TAUGHT THE VALUE OF A FAMILY, WHERE BOOKS FAILED TO !

Rating - 10 / 10 @kritisanon #KritiSanon #HumDoHamareDo (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WCP9BmI5sE — Ravi Chudasama (@kritis_admirer) October 29, 2021

What a brilliant movie #HumDoHamareDo, nice scripting and story telling.

Mind-blowing acting done by @RajkummarRao and @kritisanon and also best wishes to @Aparshakti.

Best wishes to all team members.@SirPareshRawal#HumDoHamareDoOutNow pic.twitter.com/VQAYeSyE9u — Suraj Sahu (@suraj__sahu__) October 29, 2021

#HumDoHamareDoReview #HumDoHamareDo 4/5

Full on masti a movie to watch with the whole family this Diwali #PareshRawal #RatnaPathakShah Chemistry is just mind-blowing #RajkummarRao N #KritiSanon Delivers Another Full on Laughter Ride to all of us on this Diwali . pic.twitter.com/2thlgkWNHG — Vaibhav (@Vaaaibhavv) October 29, 2021

Watched #HumDoHamareDo ... It was an okayish movie, nothing mind-blowingly new about it but I'd rewatch it just for these two again Kriti Sanon is probably my new favourite actress now! pic.twitter.com/eyTIIDiOPW — Lara Jean Covey (@cookies_98_) October 29, 2021

Just finished watching #HumDoHamareDo The film makes you realize importance of family values & having ur loved one's close to you always and is fun entertainer which gives you a pleasing watch each & every actor performed well, no vulgarity watch it with ur entire family — Nalin Bhat (@nalin534) October 29, 2021

Just watched #HumDoHamareDo and it’s such a feel good and easy going film. Kriti, Raj, Paresh ji And Ratna ji alongwith the other cast were sooo good I enjoyed watching it sm

Social comedies like these that don’t get extremely preachy >>>>>>> — Mukku (@mukkumishraa) October 29, 2021

Just finished watching this masterpiece #HumDoHamareDo The film has beautifully crafted the scene of an orphan life and how he deals with it @SirPareshRawal,@RajkummarRao and @kritisanon your acting was so damn natural. Loved it and keep giving us masterpieces like this pic.twitter.com/C4xOsmqpTN — SKU Videos (@SwarajUpadhyaya) October 29, 2021

I couldn't remove my eyes from #NSD level performance of #RatnaPathakShah in #HumDoHamareDo @SirPareshRawal is competition for next year national awards even if BJP loose UP elections , kirti and Rao were good actors in supporting role. @Aparshakti pic.twitter.com/LJ3bgVBBTZ — Jitender Sharma (@jitende05) October 29, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao opened up about the film. When asked about Hum Do Hamare Do, Rajkummar said, “I really enjoyed the narration of the film. There are so many amazing actors in the film and I always expected it to be fun.”

