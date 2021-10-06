Hum Do Humare Do Teaser Out: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao are here to make this Diwali ‘familywaali’

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao fans gear up to witness your favourite stars in a brand new movie titled Hum Do Humare Do. The teaser of this movie is out and it looks quite interesting. Along with Kriti and Rajkummar, we will also see Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The actors were earlier paired opposite each other in Bareilly Ki Barfi and audiences loved their pair. In fact, Rajkummar had also done a cameo in Kriti’s film Raabta. Well, the dynamic duo is all set to return with their amazing chemistry.

The teaser of Hum Do Humare Do begins with Kriti Sanon walking towards Rajkummar Rao and asking him to bring his parents home. Then we hear in the background that Rajkummar is going to adopt his parents. The role of the parents will be apparently played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The teaser looks quite interesting as the idea of adopting parents is quite new. Sharing the teaser of the film Kriti Sanon wrote, “Yeh Diwali...Familywaali!Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo.”

Take a look:

Reportedly, Hum Do Humare Do is about a young couple who decide to adopt two parents to fill the void in their lives. The adopted parents will be played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, and their characters will reportedly wreak havoc in the young couple’s life. While the film made headlines when it was announced, there were no updates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, this Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer will release on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali.

