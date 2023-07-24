Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke turns 30: Navneet Nishan REVEALS why Aamir Khan made her kiss him 7-8 times for a scene

The iconic Bollywood film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke marks its 30th anniversary. The Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer was one of the most loved films of the time. Directed by the legendary filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the movie was released in 1993 and quickly became one of the biggest hits of its time, As nostalgic memories from the set resurface, renowned actor Navneet Nishan, who portrayed the role of Maya, the wealthy daughter of businessman Bijlani in the film, fondly reminisces about her time working alongside Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Navneet Nishan on her experience working with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Navneet Nishan opened up about working with stars like Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. She shared, “I was so nervous being on a set with Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Mahesh Bhatt. I was an absolutely nobody. And here were these massive stars and these three little children, who were smart, cute, full of spunk and brilliant actors. I used to feel kahan aa gai hoon main. I couldn’t believe my luck that I was going to be a part of such a big film. It was a delightful experience. It was one of the most exhilarating, early experiences of my career.”

Navneet Nishan on why Aamir Khan made her kiss throughout the day

As Navneet Nishal recalled some fond memories from the set, she shared that there was a scene which was deleted later. Aamir Khan made her kiss him throughout the day. Talking about it, she shared, “There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly. After our engagement, I go Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi.”

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol REACTS to Gadar 2's box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2; details inside