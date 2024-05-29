Hum Tum: When Harry Met Sally makers refused to acknowledge Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan's film as an adaptation

Hum Tum hit the screens 20 years ago. Even two decades after its release, the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer still enjoys a massive fan following among cinephiles. It was one of the best romantic comedies that Hindi cinema has ever produced.

Hum Tum is touted to be loosely inspired by the American classic When Harry Met Sally, the 1989 film. On 20 years of its release, Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli revealed that the makers of When Harry Met Sally had once turned him down.

Kunal Kohli had approached When Harry Met Sally makers

In an interview with India Today, Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli spilled the beans about how he approached the team of the 1989 movie to buy its official rights. However, the makers even refused to call Hum Tum an adaptation of When Harry Met Sally.

When Harry Met Sally makers didn’t consider Hum Tum as its adaptation

Talking about his film, Kohli said, "Of course, Hum Tum was inspired. But it was inspired more by Annie Hall, directed by Woody Allen (than by When Harry Met Sally). In fact, we had approached the studio to officially buy the rights of When Harry Met Sally, and we had sent them the script of Hum Tum. They got back to us and said that it is not even an adaptation."

"It is a light-hearted film, but things said lightly don't necessarily lack depth. Hum Tum has stood the test of time,” he added.

More about Hum Tum

Kunal Kohli had directed and co-written Hum Tum. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films by Aditya Chopra, it was released on May 28, 2004. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum also featured Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, and Rati Agnihotri in pivotal roles.

Be it the casting, the songs, the script, or the direction, Hum Tum ticked all the boxes. Even the cartoon characters that occasionally appeared in Hum and Tum were unique and entertaining, all thanks to director Kunal Kohli.

The film is available for streaming on Prime Video for those who’d like to rewatch it!

