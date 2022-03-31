Huma Qureshi on 100 per cent pay parity for women: Don't think we'll achieve, but must keep pushing.

Huma Qureshi has been making her mark in the web space for quite sometime now. Her most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi as she performed a dance number titled Shikayat. In a recent conversation with ETimes, Huma opened up on women in the film industry and pay parity.

Talking about it, Huma said, "I think women in general don't get that credit. It is an unfair world. Of course, on papers we have equal rights but it doesn't exist in reality. But then all of us are hustling, we're pushing, trying to make it a fairer, more equal world. We're trying to show up through our work, through how we conduct ourselves, we demand to sit at the table and we demand to be treated equally. I think it's a constant process."

Huma also wondered if there will ever be 100 per cent pay parity. "Will we ever achieve a 100% pay parity? I don't think so. But the objective is to keep questioning, keep pushing up the envelope and see what kind of world we reach at and we all are part of that revolution, that sea of change.”

The actress has some exciting projects in the offing. She will be seen Rajshri Trivedi's Double XL and also a Netflix original titled Monica, O My Darling. Huma has also wrapped up the shoot for season 2 of the SonyLIV series Maharani.

