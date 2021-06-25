Huma Qureshi, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor & Lara Dutta met for the screening of Bell Bottom; See PICS

Huma Qureshi shared pics from the screening asking fans to guess wrong answers only for the name of the film.

Bell Bottom is one of the most anticipated summer releases. The project has been delayed previously due to the second wave spread of COVID 19 in India. The teaser of the film came out a while ago which introduced ’s sleek and stylish look to the audience. As the second wave of COVID receded in India and multiple cities started to open up, the workflow in the Hindi film industry is gearing up steadily. Many big-ticket films have been patiently waiting in the queue to find a release date while the theaters are shut. One of the first ones to announce a release post the second wave in Bell Bottom, the film will release theatrically on 27 July.

On Thursday, took to her Instagram and shared some lovely pictures from the cast screening of Bell Bottom. The entire star cast of the film including , Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta was present to watch and experience their film. Huma decided to give a quirky twist to the caption and asked the fans to guess only the wrong names for the film. Many fans had hilarious reactions to that in the comment section. Several celebrities also took to the comments and presented their tongue-in-cheek humour. Meezan, who will next be seen in ‘Hungama 2’ wrote in the comments, “Rajus angels #25dinmepaisadouble”. Huma replied to the comment and wrote, “Chal na Raju” along with laugh emojis.

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry with multiple big-ticket films lined up. Some of his upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu amongst others. He has recently started the shoot of Anand L. Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

