Huma Qureshi arrives in Chandigarh for Rajkummar Rao & Patralekha’s wedding on 14 November: Report

Longtime partners Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are tying the knot on 14 November in Chandigarh. According to a source, the couple scouted for locations in Rajasthan before zeroing down to Chandigarh. As per a report in ETimes, Huma Qureshi, who is a very close friend of Patralekha has arrived in Chandigarh two days before the wedding. Reportedly Rajkummar and Patralekha have also reached Chandigarh via car from Delhi. Earlier it was reported that Patralekha and her family from Shillong have reached Chandigarh for the big day. Whilst November 14 is the wedding date, the Mehendi ceremony is rumored to occur on November 13 in Chandigarh.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “After discussing a few locations including Jaipur, they have now finally zeroed down on Chandigarh. It’s a three days event starting from November 13. They will start with the pre-wedding rituals including the Mehendi on Saturday, which will be followed by the wedding on Sunday, and then the post-wedding rituals on the following day. Raj and Patralekhaa have invited very close friends from the film business, and the guests will reach the venue tomorrow”. The source further informed that none of the functions related to the wedding will occur in Mumbai.

As per a report in ETimes, some of the other celebrity guests are expected to arrive in Chandigarh by Saturday morning and one of the names doing rounds from the guest list includes Hansal Mehta. Rajkummar and Patralekha acted together for the first time in 2014 release ‘Citylights’ which was directed by Hansal Mehta.

