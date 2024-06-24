Huma Qureshi 'blessed to have witnessed' BFF Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'mad passionate love story'; drops PIC with Saira Banu

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday in an intimate ceremony. The couple looked stunning in their beautiful ethnic outfits, capturing everyone's attention. Her close friend Huma Qureshi took to social media to extend her best wishes to the newlyweds.

Huma Qureshi gushes over BFF Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s love story

Several Bollywood celebrities extended their best wishes to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on social media. Among them was their close friend, Huma Qureshi. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from the actors' big day, gushing about their "beautiful, mad passionate love story."

In the new picture shared by Huma, Zaheer and Sonakshi are seen posing affectionately. Huma captioned it, "Two most different personalities … two unique souls …. But … together you fit perfectly. I’m so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero.”

Huma Qureshi drops pic with Saira Banu

On Sunday, Sonakshi and Zaheer's close friend Huma Qureshi extended her congratulations to the couple on Instagram stories. She included heart and evil eye amulet emojis along with a wedding photo of the pair. She also posed alongside Saira Banu who is looking graceful as always in green suit.

For the unversed, Sonakshi, Huma, and Zaheer all starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

