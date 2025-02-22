Huma Qureshi drops first BTS PIC from Maharani season 4 sets and fans are already jumping with joy

Huma Qureshi is all set to return for the fourth season of her popular political drama series, Maharani. She took to social media to share an exciting behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment from the set, revealing that production for the show has officially begun. In the image, she is seen walking alongside a crew member holding an umbrella over her.

Huma is dressed in a black outfit with the words "महारानी IS BACK" written on the back. She captioned the post: "It is time for Season 4!!! Team #Maharani is backkkkk. Clicked by my producer Sahiba @dkh09. Thank you, dear audience, for all the love... #gratitude #love Upwards & Onwards (White heart emoji) @sonylivindia @kangratalkies @jollynarenkumar and, of course, director Saab @nirdeshak and our Show Runner & Maharaj @sirsubhashkapoor."

Maharani, which premiered in 2021 on SonyLiv, tells the story of Rani Bharti, an illiterate homemaker who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar after her husband, Bheema (played by Sohum Shah), suffers an injury. Rani’s life takes a dramatic turn when her husband chooses her as his successor, despite her lack of political experience. The show follows her journey as she navigates politics, facing corruption, conspiracies, and personal struggles.

The series is inspired by real-life events from the 1990s when politician Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Since its debut in 2021, Maharani has become a massive hit, earning a loyal fanbase due to its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

Advertisement

Season 4 promises to continue Rani Bharti’s journey, and fans can expect more twists and turns in her political and personal struggles.

Huma Qureshi has received immense appreciation for her portrayal of Rani Bharti, adding another success to her career. She gained widespread recognition for her performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, and Jolly LLB 2. She also has several upcoming projects, including Jolly LLB 3, Bayaan, and Delhi Crime Season 3.

Though an official release date for Maharani Season 4 has not been announced yet, Huma’s sneak peek confirms that production is in full swing. Fans eagerly await another thrilling chapter in Rani Bharti’s journey!