Huma Qureshi hails Saqib Saleem's efforts to help a pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID 19

Actor Saqib Saleem offered aid to a pregnant woman who was turned down by hospitals after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. Huma Qureshi took to her social media handle to laud his efforts.

With the commencement of the second wave of Covid-19, the country has been facing its biggest health care crisis. Lakhs of people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus and the medical sector is heavily burdened. With the unavailability of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to reach out to people in need. Actors and actresses are actively using their platforms to raise awareness on how to stay safe amid the pandemic.

took to her Instagram handle to lauds her brother Saqib Saleem for his efforts to help a pregnant woman in need of a hospital bed. Sharing a photo of the lady along with her newborn child, the star praised her brother in the caption of the post. She mentioned that the lady was diagnosed positive for Coronavirus, due to which most hospitals had refused to give her a bed. However, due to her brother’s efforts, she eventually was admitted to Rainbow Hospital in Bengaluru. In the post, she thanked everyone for their humanitarian work to help the lady in need.

Amid the pandemic, numerous celebs have been tirelessly working to provide medical infrastructure. Last year, actor Sonu Sood helped migrants reach their homes when the lockdown was imposed. The star has gained recognition for his efforts and continues to help people during these trying times. A few days ago, the actor had opened up about the joy he gets to offer aid to people and that it was better than being a part of a “100 crore film.”

Credits :Huma Qureshi Instagram

