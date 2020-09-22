Huma Qureshi REACTS amid #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap: Feel angry at being dragged into this mess

After Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her in a tweet, several actresses who the filmmaker had worked with reacted to it. Now, Huma Qureshi also issued a statement after her name was dragged in the controversy.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap was called out by actress Payal Ghosh after she took to Twitter and alleged that he had forced himself on her. Not just this, she had even dragged names of actresses who the filmmaker worked with and claimed that he had taken those names in front of her. Amid this, , who was allegedly named by Payal, has reacted to the same with a statement. Huma took to her Twitter account and expressed anger at her being dragged into 'this mess.'

Further, she claimed that she has worked with Anurag in the past in 2012-13 and that he has been a great friend to her. Further, she praised him as a director and mentioned that he never misbehaved with her or anyone. However, reacting to her name being dragged, Huma mentioned that she feels angry for 'not just herself but other women too whose years of the struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace.'

She also said that if someone claims to be abused, they must report it to the authorities. She also mentioned that the responsibility to maintain the sanctity of the Me Too movement was on both men and women. Further, she asked everyone to refrain from asking her for a statement and to take her note as her final response on the matter.

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's statement amid allegations on Anurag Kashyap:

After Payal had tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in allegations against Anurag, the filmmaker reacted and called her claims 'baseless.' Further, he even released a statement via his lawyer where he denied all the allegations. It was further reported that Payal was going to file a complaint in the Oshiwara Police station against Anurag. After she claimed that Anurag forced himself upon her, several women Anurag worked with including Mahie Gill, , Radhika Apte and more backed him via their social media posts. Not just this, his former partners Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj also issued a statement backing him.

Also Read|Union Minister Smriti Irani has THIS to say on Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual assault on Anurag Kashyap

Credits :Huma Qureshi Twitter

Share your comment ×