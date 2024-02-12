Huma Qureshi 'really enjoyed' Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; wants to do film 'where she can hold machine gun, kill people'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer action crime film Animal turned out to be a major commercial success last year. The film also received mixed and extreme reactions from people who either loved it or hated it. Recently, actress Huma Qureshi shared her thoughts on the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. She praised the film and stated that she loved its 'machismo.'

Huma Qureshi praises Animal

In an interview with India Today, Huma Qureshi showered praises on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She said, “I loved the film and really enjoyed it. I loved the machismo, action and music. It is a very crafty film and I feel like all kind of films should be made and, as an audience, it is your choice whether you want to watch that film or not."

She further expressed her interest in doing something like Animal in the future and said that its very exciting for an actor. "I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive is the way. That's the way I would put it. When I see a 'Wolf of Wall Street' or edgy films and I see an 'Animal', I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don’t know what it is."

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress said that one must have debates around films and stated that our society would have improved by now if films actually had an impact. She explained that both Animal and Maharani should be made and it's up to people to like them or not.

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi among others. The film was released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and turned out to be a box-office hit.

Workwise, Huma was last seen portraying Tarla Dalal in Tarla. She will be next seen in a film called Pooja Meri Jaan.

