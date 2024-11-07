Huma Qureshi REVEALS rejecting two-lead film over lack of experience of other actor and not being paid higher: ‘Because she has an ‘X’ number of followers…’

Huma Qureshi, known for her remarkable acting talent, recently shared her reasons for rejecting a two-lead film. She revealed that the lack of experience of the other actor and the fact that she wasn’t offered higher pay played a key role in her decision. She pointed out that just because someone is deemed popular due to their social media following doesn't guarantee a film or show will get viewers.

In a candid conversation with India Today, Huma Qureshi opened up about the industry's perceptions of saying ‘no’ to new projects. She explained that honesty is key, revealing that she recently turned down a two-lead film.

Despite the other actor’s popularity, she felt their lack of experience on streaming platforms didn’t match her own. She said, “Without naming names, I was offered a two-lead film. I didn’t accept it because the other actor, though a popular face, didn’t have as much experience on streaming as I do.”

The actress made it clear that she was open to the film, but only if her character was given equal weight, rather than being overshadowed by the other actor’s role.

She further explained that at this stage in her career, she doesn't feel the need to compromise. While the team assured her it was a two-lead film, Huma made it clear that, as a senior actor, she expected top billing and higher pay. When they couldn't come to an agreement, she decided to walk away from the project.

She said, “They assured me it was a two-lead film, but I told them in that case, as the senior, I should get top billing and higher pay. We couldn’t agree, so I told them it won’t work out.”

The Jolly LLB 2 actress shared that she approaches such situations with honesty and respect, emphasizing that she doesn't speak with arrogance. Huma also pointed out that the film offered to her was for OTT, a platform where she has had more successful stints.

She explained that popularity based on social media followers doesn’t necessarily equate to viewership. She said, “Just because this other person is perceived as popular because she has an ‘X’ number of followers or more doesn’t mean your show or film will get watched.”

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was recently seen in the second season of her ZEE5 show Mithya. Her upcoming projects include Gulabi and Bayaan. In addition, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Huma, who played Pushpa Mishra in Jolly LLB 2 (2017), will reprise her role in Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who will return as the two Jollys, have already begun shooting for the film in Rajasthan. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is set to release in 2025.

