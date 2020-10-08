Huma Qureshi says 'everyone owes Rhea Chakraborty an apology', lauds Richa Chadha on defamation case

Soon after Rhea Chakraborty's bail on Wednesday, scores of Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to react to the judgement. Check out Huma Qureshi's tweet on the same.

Rhea Chakraborty's bail by the Bombay High Court was a big win for all of Bollywood who supported the actress and claimed that she was made a scapegoat in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Soon after her bail on Wednesday, celebs took to Twitter to react to the judgement. was one among many. The actress tweeted saying that 'everyone owes an apology to Rhea'.

She tweeted, "Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology .. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories .. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family’s life for your agendas @Tweet2Rhea." Huma's sentiments were also echoed by her colleagues in the film industry.

tweeted, "Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas. Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet."

Take a look:

Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology .. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories .. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family’s life for your agendas @Tweet2Rhea — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 7, 2020

Apart from reacting on Rhea's bail, actors also reacted to Richa Chadha's defamation case against Payal Chadha. The 'Fukrey' actress had slapped a defamation case of Rs 1.1 crore against Payal Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel. Payal decided to settle the case instead by issuing an apology. Reacting to this, Huma lauded Richa and wrote, "Well done @RichaChadha savage."

