Huma Qureshi shares picture with newlywed Patralekhaa, calls her ‘the most fun bride ever’

On late Saturday evening, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a priceless picture with newlywed bride Patralekhaa. Sharing the picture, Huma wrote, “The most beautiful and fun bride everrrrr @patralekhaa Love you Goldie and Raju @rajkummar_rao Same place next year blocked ;-) @monajoshi #MudassarAziz #dirtydancing.” Even Mona Joshi shared a picture with her friends Huma and Patralekhaa on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Absolute cuties”.

On 15th November, a decade-long love story finally turned into marriage as lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in the presence of family and friends. After much buzz and speculation in the news, the actors finally sealed the deal in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Soon after their wedding, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to their respective social media platforms to share the news. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” Rajkummar wrote, sharing pictures from the wedding.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa met on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights, where they fell in love. After being together for a decade, they finally tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends at a lavish seven-star venue in Chandigarh today. Several stars including Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor and Farah Khan showered them with love.