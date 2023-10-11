'Humaari bhi zindagi hai...': Aamir Khan reveals his kids Junaid Khan-Ira Khan told him not to 'leave work'

A year ago, Aamir Khan revealed his decision to temporarily step away from the film industry in order to devote more time to his family. He expressed his desire to compensate for the time he missed during his children's upbringing because of his busy work schedule. However, due to his reputation for being the ‘perfectionist’, Aamir Khan immersed himself so completely in family life that his children felt compelled to have a conversation with him, emphasizing their need for personal space.

Aamir Khan opened up on his break from films and his children’s reaction to it

During the recently held News18 India’s Amrit Ratna 2023 event, Aamir Khan explained that he chose to step away from his work primarily to be with his elderly mother and his three children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan. However, after about a year and a half, Junaid and Ira had an honest conversation with him, expressing that they also have their own lives and can't dedicate all their time to him. Aamir said, “After one and a half years, my children sat me down and explained to me, ‘You have always been an extreme person. When you were working, you were only working. And now you want to stay only with us. Ye dono ke beech ka bhi raasta hai, jo aam log follow krte hain, humaari bhi zindagi hai, humein bhi waqt chahiye (There is a middle road that normal people follow. We too have a life and we need time for ourselves).”

He further added, “My children are quite mature now. They told me, ‘Don’t leave your work, this is your life, this is your passion.”

Aamir Khan revealed the realisation of spending more time with his family came to him during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic made Aamir Khan realize that he had been missing from his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan's lives due to his intense focus on work. He said, “I was venting my anger on cinema because I thought this is what has pulled me away from my family. So, I was needlessly venting anger on cinema and myself. I told everyone at home, ‘Abhi mera kaam ho gaya, ab main aapke saath time bitaunga (I am done with my work. Now I want to spend my time with you).”

The actor mentioned that over the past two and a half years, he could spend valuable time with his family and nurture relationships more thoughtfully than he had in the last 30 years.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan announces daughter Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on THIS date: Us din main bohot rone wala hu…