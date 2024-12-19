Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan recalls moment when he realized how good Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan look together

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Recently, Shashank Khaitan, who directed the actors in the hit romantic drama Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, revealed that he realized the power of their chemistry while shooting a simple, playful scene,. It was a scene where Humpty Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, tried to kiss Kavya, played by Alia Bhatt and felt they were making a good film.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Shashank Khaitan recalled some heartwarming memories of the shooting of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He revealed that during a scene where Humpty tries to kiss Kavya since their bond grew, but she gave him a soft slap asking him to stay away, was when he feels they are making a good deal, and the young actors look together on-screen.

He described, “Masti mazak mein kabhi kabhi aap gauge nahi kar pate ki iska emotional context kya hone wala hai. But jab yeh scene hua, then I realized how good these two guys are together and are compatible." (Sometimes, in fun, we don't gauge the emotional context of a film, but when we shot this scene, I realized how good these two guys are together.)

The filmmaker also shared insights into his off-screen camaraderie with Varun and Alia, reflected in the film's performance. He described that Varun, fresh off shooting a film titled Main Tera Hero with his father, David Dhawan, would often feel that Khaitan was asking him to do too subtle acting.

He said, "Varun used to tell me, 'Main kuch extra karu? Kuch try karu?' because he thought I was asking for subtle acting. Meanwhile, Alia would jump in and say, 'Shut up, he's correct, just trust him.'"

The Dhadak director explained that since it was his first film with Dharma Productions, it was truly special, and all three of them, who were in the initial phases of their career, learned and grew together. He added, "We were discovering this beautiful relationship between ourselves."

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles.