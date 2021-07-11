Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania turns 7: Reasons why Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make a superhit pair

Alia Bhatt and Varun Sharma starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has completed 7 years today. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Bollywood romantic films never go out of trend. They have given us some of the best on-screen pairs that fans love to watch on the silver screen. Actors such as -Kajol, -Juhi Chawla, - and many more have rules audiences' hearts and continue to do so. and are also one of them. They have worked together in several films yet they come across as a fresh pair on-screen every single time.

The couple was paired together in their debut film Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. Today, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has completed 7 years. The film was hit at the box office. The plot revolves around Kavya Pratap Singh who is about to get married to an NRI and she visits New Delhi for wedding shopping. She meets Humpty Sharma over there. He finds her beautiful and wants to get married. The film then shows how he constantly tries to win her family's heart.

The sound track of it was also equally popular, right from Main Tenu Samjhawan to Saturday Saturday. But today, we will be sharing reasons why this pair is a superhit on-screen couple.

Chemistry: The actors were first paired in Student of the Year. They had debuted with this film. The audience loved their chemistry on-screen and especially their compatibility with each other.

Friendship: While rumours of their alleged affair made rounds for a long time after their debut, the actors always maintained that they share a great bond of friendship. They love teasing each other and play pranks on one another as well.

Business at the box office: The film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is considered as a modern-day tribute to the iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The Shashank Khaitaan directorial made around Rs 120 Crore at the box office. Later, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released which got mixed reviews. But the couple's magic worked and set the box office on fire. The film did business around Rs 207 Crore at the box office.

There is no doubt that they have electrified the silver screen with their performance and acting chops time and again. These two have redefined romance for the Gen Z in Bollywood.

