Hundred Trailer: Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru & Lara Dutta pack a punch in the action comedy series

The power-packed trailer of the web series titled Hundred will surely give viewers goosebumps. The trailer of Hundred was released today and we must say, it will keep you on the edge. The series will mark the debut of Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru into the world of engaging web series. The web series will showcase actress and Miss Universe Lara Dutta as a tough cop in Mumbai. Lara's introduction sees her dream of being a James Bond-like cop, but she goes on to reveal that all she managed to pull off was being the Police Department's 'item girl.' The shot of Lara Dutta in a nauvari saree riding a bike will make you skip a heartbeat.

The former beauty queen is essaying the role of a no-nonsense police officer, which will instantly surprise you. The fans and followers of the Miss Universe 2000, have always seen her as an elegant diva, but now with Hundred, fans and viewers can see her firing shots at the villains. Yes, you will get to see ample thrilling action scenes and well-timed comedy scenes as well. The banter between Lara and the Sairat actress is something to look forward to. Rinku is just a regular girl in Mumbai, who is told that she's like 'Kadi Patta' that brings an aroma to various delicacies but does not have a standalone food dish of itself.

Check out the trailer of Hundred:

Such comparisons will bring a smile on the viewer's faces, and make them think of what this character will be like. Rinku plays Netra Patil, a Marathi girl from aamchi Mumbai. Her life shatters when she gets to known of her medical condition which only leaves her 100 days to live. To make the most of the 100 remaining days of her life, Netra comes in contact with Lara Dutta's cop character, and then life becomes a roller coaster ride. The Hotstar series will be available for the audience members from April 25.

Credits :youtube

