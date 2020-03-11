Hungama 2: Akshay Kumar gives a special advice to Meezaan Jafri for Priyadarshan directorial; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Meezaan Jafri, who is working on Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2, revealed a special advice he received from Akshay Kumar about working in the ace filmmaker.

Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has given several blockbusters like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hulchul etc, got the fans excited after he announced the sequel of his 2003 release Hungama. The much awaited Hungama 2 will feature Paresh Rawal, Kundra, newcomers Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in key roles. And while the cine buffs are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens, Meezaan recently got candid about working with Priyadarshan and revealed that gave him a piece of golden advice about working with the ace director.

Talking about the same, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror that Priyadarshan has unique of working on comedy genre. He further stated, “You are given the dialogues just before the shot. He shows you how to play it out on camera and you just have to follow his cues. Nobody knows what is happening on the set except him.” However, when Meezaan spoke to Akshay about the same, the Mission Mangal actor advised the newcomer to trust Priyadarshan blindly and give his best. “He told me to blindly follow Priyan sir; it will turn out great. He confessed that whatever he has learnt about comedy is from the filmmaker,” he added.

To note, Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several successful comedy flicks together like Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Bhool Bhuliyaa, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhaag, Garam Masala etc and are known as one of the most successful actor-director duo. So indeed, it was a golden advice from Akshay for Meezaan.

Meanwhile, talking about Hungama 2, the movie will feature a recreated version of Shilpa’s iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera. The movie is slated to release on August 14 this year.

