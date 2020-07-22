  1. Home
Hungama 2 director Priyadarshan in a unique fix, forced to wrap shoot by September due to THIS reason

Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash in leading roles, Hungama 2 will also see the goofy Rajpal Yadav returning to screen.
Filmmaker Priyadarshan got scores of fans excited when he announced the sequel to his hit film Hungama. Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash in leading roles, Hungama 2 will also see the goofy Rajpal Yadav returning to screen. And while most of the film shooting is done, the director is left with one song to be completed. Now, Priyadarshan has found himself facing a unique problem. The filmmaker has to make sure that the song is shot by September at least, because the film stars four child artists who are steadily growing. 

According to a report in Mid-Day, the child artists are aged between 8 to 11 and in the past four months of lockdown have grown. These kids also play an important part of the script and thus in order to not face any continuity issues, Priyadarshan is looking to shoot the song by September. 

"At this age, children grow up rapidly; there are changes in facial structure and height. While the physical changes that have happened in the past four months will not make a huge difference on screen, it will be difficult [to retain continuity if we have to wait for some more months. Fortunately, only a song has to be shot with them," Priyadarshan told the portal. The song is slated to be shot in Kullu Manali across 15 days. The first look of Hungama 2 had created quite a buzz around the film.   

