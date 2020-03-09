Hungama 2 New Poster: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan are all set to entertain us with their comedy flick

The new poster of Hungama 2 featuring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash is all things fun.

, who is all set for a comeback in Bollywood with Nikamma had been grabbing headlines since the announcement of her next movie Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal was made. Hungama 2 is the sequel of the 2003 film Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead while Paresh Rawal was seen in a key role boosting the comic value of the film. Hungama 2 will also star Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash along with Shilpa and Paresh Rawal.

While the release date of the film has yet not been revealed yet, the makers have shared a new poster of their film. In the poster, we can see Meezaan is all smiles while staring at Shilpa who is looking stunning while sitting across the table with him and Pranitha, who is sitting beside Shilpa is smiling and gazing at Meezaan. But what caught our eye in the poster was Paresh Rawal, who was crouching under the table with an injection in his hand and is all set to sting it on Meezaan. While the poster looks so hilarious we can imagine how the movie would be.

(Also Read: WATCH: Rajpal Yadav & Meezaan Jaffery will leave you in splits with their TikTok video from Hungama 2 sets)

Directed by Priyadarshan and jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures, Hungama 2 marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Bollywood films after seven years. The principal photography commenced on 8 January 2020 in Mumbai. The makers are planning to release the film on 14th August 2020 but a fixed date is not revealed yet. The first installment was all about confusion and rib-tickling humour, and the sequel promises the same.

Check out Hungama 2's poster here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More