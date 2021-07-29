‘Hungama 2’ producer Ratan Jain on Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra case: I don't think she was involved in it

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police a few weeks ago in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films via his streaming platform. Raj Kundra was recently presented in front of a court and he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. His lawyer has filed for bail and the hearing will be conducted on 29 July. Meanwhile, the crime branch recently raided Raj and ’s Juhu residence and reportedly recorded her statement. Mumbai Police told ANI that Shilpa Shetty has not been given a clean chit in the case yet. The case is being probed from all angles.

Meanwhile Shilpa’s latest film ‘Hungama 2’ co-starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Meezaan amongst others released on a digital platform. The film is a sequel to a 2003 hit comedy and both the parts have been directed by Priyadarshan. The Hungama franchise is produced under Ratan Jain. Both Ratan and Shilpa have worked together in the past in films like ‘Hathyar’ in 2002. One of the most popular films of Shilpa’s career titled ‘Dhadkan’ was also produced by Ratan. In a recent conversation with Times of India, Ratan Jain spoke about Shilpa Shetty amidst the ongoing Raj Kundra case. He spoke in favor of Shilpa.

Speaking on Shilpa, Ratan Jain said, “As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband's business, but I don't think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this). But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case.”

