Hungama 2’s Meezaan clears the air about his relationship status amid rumours about him & Navya Naveli Nanda

Amid rumours of romantic entanglement with Navya Naveli Nanda, Hungama 2 fame Meezan Jaaferi clears the air confirming he is single. He opposes delving deep in the matter, as people always take him in the wrong way.
63027 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 10:08 pm
News Hungama 2 actor Meezaan confirms his relationship status
Actor Meezaan has created quite a stir ever since the trailer release of his upcoming film Hungama 2. Now, in a recent interview, the young actor candidly opened up about his love life and shared interesting details about his relationship status. Meezaan confirmed that he is single and shied away from delving deep into the matter to refrain people from him in the wrong way. When questioned about his love life, Meezaan told DNA that currently he isn’t dating anybody. 

Confirming his relationship status, the actor said previously there have been several speculations, articles and comments about his romantic life. However, none of them were true. Recalling one of his recent statements, Meezaan detailed how his statements were misquoted in the past, resulting in quite a lot of drama. Keeping the last mishap in mind, Meezaan refrained from delving deep into the matter and added that he wants to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

“Enough hungama is done”, said Meezaan. When asked about media reports that suggested him being involved in a relationship with star kid Navya Naveli Nanda, Meezaan quickly defended her. According to the young actor, it is unfair for Navya to be subjected to media scrutiny, as she hasn’t joined the acting industry yet. However, Meezaan confirmed that there’s no awkwardness built up between the two over the issue.

On the professional front, Meezaan’s upcoming film, Hungama 2 is all set to premiere on Hotstar on July 23 this year. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the movie also features Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles.

