Hungama 2 Title Track OUT: Shilpa Shetty’s retro vibe is hard to miss in this one

Hungama 2 has been creating a lot of noise ever since it was announced. As the release date of the film is nearing, fans are getting excited about it. Well, to increase the excitement level, the title track of the comedy film is out. The video features all four actors, , Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The song is titled ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’, and its USP is that this track will star the different generations of actors in one frame.

Hungama 2's title track is a groovy dance number that will get you moving the moment you listen to it. It will definitely transport the audience into the retro era. Looking at Shilpa Shetty in the song, one will clearly feel that this star has not aged at all. She looks gorgeous as ever and matches her steps perfectly with the newbies Meezaan and Pranitha. Not even for a second will you be able to blink when Shilpa is dancing. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal has not been given many steps, and he very smartly sits on the royal sofa with others dancing around him.

Take a look:

Earlier in an interview with Planet Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty expressed her excitement for this song. She said, “It was so much fun to recreate the retro era with all of them. The song perfectly encapsulates the overall theme of the film. I am sure the audience is going to enjoy it.”

Directed by Priyadarshan and backed by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures, Hungama 2 will hit Disney+Hotstar premium on 23rd July 2021.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Is Hungama 2 a remake of Mohanlal’s classic, Minnaram? Priyadarshan answers