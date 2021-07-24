Hungama 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Shilpa Shetty & Meezaan Jafri starrer

, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Meezaan Jafri led cast, stars in Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. After Raj Kundra’s case, Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram and appealed to the viewers to watch the film and not let it suffer. She penned a note on Instagram which read, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Priyadarshan in an interview with us spoke about being mildly disappointed considering Hungama 2 is a digital release. He said, “I won't lie, I was a little disappointed with the decision of direct to digital release. I belong to old school, so we all want our film to be consumed by people sitting together. I won’t get that pleasure of collective laughter with this film. But, at the same time, I feel it’s high time to make films for the digital world that can be consumed by the entire family and I am sure that will happen with Hungama 2.”

Take a look at the tweets:

#Hungama2 review - (2/5)

-In acting seniors done great in job @SirPareshRawal

- new try hard to act but as not expected

- After one scene whole plot of movie can be guess

- Comedy average level

- music average

- Direction is good One time watch#hungama2reviews — Gaurav Dhande (@GauravDhande13) July 23, 2021

Classics should never to touched!! #Hungama2 is such a disappointment!! Everything looks forced and all over the place. #ShilpaShetty is a glorified extra. #Priyadarshan Sir, your films are rooted and never cosmetic!! Well this one is ONLY A GOOD LOOKING FILM!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) July 23, 2021

It's really a good film If you want to get stress free then you should definitely watch it. No movie can ever match original Hungama. But I assure u that this movie will definitely bring a smile on ur face so go for it! #Hungama2 #HungamaHoGaya#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/iUH1KW2M2k — (@nisar_ahemad45) July 23, 2021

First part of the series was awesome #Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/mKSt3IAKCN — Samir Khan (@samirkh75387729) July 23, 2021

#Hungama2 is a Totally unnecessary, irrelevant and unfunny follow up to a comedic gold #Hungama. — Prateek R Dubey (@Cinema_with_PRD) July 23, 2021

@ranaashutosh10 and what a wonderful actor you are just finished watching #Hungama2 and you were fabulous #hotstar and what a timing ..superb superb — Priyank Vajpai (@priyank1982) July 23, 2021

I have to #Rewatch #Hungama- is #Hungama2 ka gham bhulane ke liye — Prateek R Dubey (@Cinema_with_PRD) July 23, 2021

Priyadarshan in an interview with PTI had also spoken about offering Hungama 2 to Kartik Aaryan, , and Ayushmann Khurrana. He said, “I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years.”

Also Read| Hungama 2 Review: Priyadarshan's comedy with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan & Paresh Rawal is too long to be funny