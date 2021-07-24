Hungama 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Shilpa Shetty & Meezaan Jafri starrer

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Meezaan Jafri led cast, stars in Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. After Raj Kundra’s case, Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram and appealed to the viewers to watch the film and not let it suffer. She penned a note on Instagram which read, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Priyadarshan in an interview with us spoke about being mildly disappointed considering Hungama 2 is a digital release. He said, “I won't lie, I was a little disappointed with the decision of direct to digital release. I belong to old school, so we all want our film to be consumed by people sitting together. I won’t get that pleasure of collective laughter with this film. But, at the same time, I feel it’s high time to make films for the digital world that can be consumed by the entire family and I am sure that will happen with Hungama 2.”

Priyadarshan in an interview with PTI had also spoken about offering Hungama 2 to Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana. He said, “I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years.”

Also Read| Hungama 2 Review: Priyadarshan's comedy with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan & Paresh Rawal is too long to be funny

