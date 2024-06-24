Hungama's Rimi Sen says 'mera sirf furniture role hota tha' as she reacts to being away from movies; reveals she's not connected with co-stars

Rimi Sen made her Bollywood debut in 2003’s film Hungama alongside Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, and Aftab Shivdasani. The comedy-drama became a superhit, making Rimi an overnight sensation. She then went on to star in several successful films, including Baghban, Garam Masala, and Phir Hera Pheri, before vanishing in 2011. Sen has now justified her absence in an interview with HT City.

Rimi Sen says she was tired of doing comedy films

According to the actress, there was not much of a role for her in the industry. She detailed, “Mera sirf furniture role hota tha. I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do.”

Rimi tried reviving her career in 2015 with Bigg Boss 9 and was evicted in 13th place. She later confessed that she did the controversial show only for money and just for 49 days in the house, Sen was paid around 2.25 crore by the makers. Within months, Rimi Sen tried her hands at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 as a wild card but was not selected. This was the last time she attempted to grab the limelight in showbiz.

ALSO READ: Rimi Sen approaches Bombay High Court over her 2022 fraud case of Rs 4.14 crore; DETAILS inside

Having starred alongside biggies such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Sen confessed that she is not in touch with anyone from the film industry. “I can't ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai." She acknowledged the fact that people would not go out of their way to help someone.

Advertisement

Rimi Sen says she didn’t know how to sell her brand value

Sen believes that the stakes are really high in this industry. While talent comes later, the craft of knowing how to handle people takes the front seat. Rimi continued, "Otherwise, kuchh nahin ho sakta, talent pada rahega store room mein. Mujhe nahin aata tha bechna, PR karna.”

Rimi has no projects in her hand as of now and her last achievement came in 2016 when she co-produced Budhia Singh: Born To Run, which went on to win a National Award.

ALSO READ: CBFC obstructs release of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man in India; avoids holding screening for review: Report