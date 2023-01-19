Husband-wife duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s films Heart Of Stone and Animal to clash on August 11

Ever since Alia Bhatt left to shoot for her Hollywood debut film, fans had been eagerly waiting to even get the first look of Heart Of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot , Jamie Dornan, and others. Alia had shot for the film in the initial days of her pregnancy and later we even saw the trailer which raised the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. Recently, the Brahmastra star announced the release date of her Hollywood debut and it is all set to premiere on August 11 2023 on Netflix. As much as fans are elated to hear this news, another fact that has grabbed all the limelight is that there is yet another big film releasing on the same date and it is non-other than Ranbir Kapoor ’s Animal. Yes! You heard that right. Alia and Ranbir’s films will be clashing.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her social media which was originally shared on Netflix’s original page. We could see a glimpse of several movies premiering on Netflix in 2023. This video also had certain scenes from Heart Of Stone. Sharing this video, Alia wrote, “HEART OF STONE, August 11, 2023 Only on Netflix.”

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal too will be releasing on August 11 2023. The film will also enjoy a wide release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

About Heart Of Stone

Heart Of Stone is directed by Tom Harper, which was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Heart of Stone,' according to the official synopsis, revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative who is the only woman standing between her powerful, global peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. According to Netflix executive Ori Marmur, 'Heart Of Stone' is said to be on par with the action franchises like Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' and Matt Damon's 'Bourne'.

About Animal

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the story will reportedly revolve around a father-son duo. Producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that the gangster drama will have a strong emotional connection and will centre around "what all a character does for his father." The film’s cast also features Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.