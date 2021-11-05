Husbands take note as Virat Kohli drops the most romantic response to Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for him

On Friday, Anushka Sharma surprised Virat Kohli on his birthday with a heartfelt post that had love written all over it. However, later, Virat had the most romantic response to Anushka's birthday post that is bound to melt your heart. The adorable couple has been lighting up social media with their PDA and with her recent post, Anushka took it to the next level as she expressed how fortunate were those who knew Virat closely. Now, Virat has replied to Anushka and it is truly unmissable.

Taking to the comment section, Virat hyped up Anushka and called her his 'strength & guiding force'. In her note, Anushka had penned how she sometimes wants to scream and tell the world that Virat is a nice man. Replying to such sweet words by his wife, Virat wrote, "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you." Virat's sweet reaction to Anushka's wish is now winning hearts.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in her note, Anushka had praised Virat and his strength to come out of 'dark place'. A part of Anushka's note reads as, "Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless."

The Indian skipper has been getting criticism amid the T20 World Cup and the team's performance. Virat had earlier announced that he will be stepping down as captain of Team India's T20 squad post the tournament. Recently match against Afghanistan, the India team had won.

