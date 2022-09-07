Hush Hush Poster: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan have ‘secrets to spill’ in this thriller series

Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka are all set for their digital debut with the seven-episode thriller web series Hush Hush. The series stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. The ladies took to their social media to share the first-look poster of Hush Hush, and it looks quite intriguing. Hush Hush features a cast and crew led by women, and portrays the story of a set of women whose lives begin to unravel when an unexpected event brings out secrets from their past.

The newly-unveiled poster of Hush Hush shows the women with their hands over each other’s mouths. Sharing the poster, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Spilling the beans soon, until then let's keep it #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22.” The poster looks quite interesting, and we can’t wait to get a peek into their not-so-perfect lives. Shahana Goswami also shared the poster and wrote, “My lips are sealed…but we’ve got secrets to spill.” Fans showed their excitement by dropping encouraging comments. While one social media user wrote, “Look forward to watching it .. best wishes to you n the team,” another one commented, “Trust Shahana to always chose interesting projects! Looking forward to this one!”

