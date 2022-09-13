Hush Hush Trailer: Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra get entangled in murder mystery
Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami starrer 'Hush Hush' will premiere on September 22, 2022.
Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka are all set to feature in Hush Hush. It is one of the most-anticipated web shows and the seven-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on September 22, 2022. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original, Hush Hush and it is filled with mysteries, suspense, and drama. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-created by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra.
Hush Hush trailer gives a glimpse into the life of four friends- a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit, and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. However, their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi’s childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).
Check out Hush Hush trailer:
Meanwhile, Hush Hush marks Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka's debut in the digital world. The web series was announced by Amazon Prime in March on International Women's Day, last year,
The 7-episode series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the Executive producer. Kopal Naithani serves as director for 2 episodes and one episode has been directed by Ashish Pandey.
The gripping story is by Shikhaa Sharma, who also serves as an Executive Producer and screenplay, and additional stories by Ashish Mehta. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo, Piku, Sardar Udham) has penned the dialogues. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will be available to stream for prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories starting September 22, 2022.
