Hush Hush Trailer: Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra get entangled in murder mystery

Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka are all set to feature in Hush Hush. It is one of the most-anticipated web shows and the seven-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on September 22, 2022. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original, Hush Hush and it is filled with mysteries, suspense, and drama. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-created by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra.

Hush Hush trailer gives a glimpse into the life of four friends- a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit, and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. However, their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi’s childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).