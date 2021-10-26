I almost gave up and couldn’t sleep the whole night: Aayush Sharma on filming action with Salman Khan in Antim

Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:45 AM IST  |  28K
   
I almost gave up and couldn’t sleep the whole night: Aayush Sharma on filming action with Salman Khan in Antim
I almost gave up and couldn’t sleep the whole night: Aayush Sharma on filming action with Salman Khan in Antim
Advertisement

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will get a theatrical release on 26 November. The venture is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. During the trailer launch of the film, Aayush spoke to Indian Express about sharing screen space with Salman. He said, ‘Even if he was not related to me, for any actor to be in a project which has Salman bhai is a great opportunity. I feel lucky that I am even on the poster. So it’s a huge advantage. As an actor, there’s certain things you learn while you are training, and a lot of things while on set.”

Aayush further said, “Most of his films have been so popular, hence it’s a dream come true that so many people will watch my films.” Salman Khan joked that he just worked for a few days on his body compared to Aayush Sharma who put in a few months. The latter, on the other hand, did confess that the thought of shooting the fight scene gave him sleepless nights. He said, “I almost gave up and couldn’t sleep the whole night. I was scared and also asked him to go easy on me. We usually whistle on his scenes, and here I was about to be beaten up by him. The professional that he is, bhai asked me to not bother much and go all out while shooting.”

Makers revealed the trailer of the film and the audience members on social media lapped up the action-oriented avatar of Salman Khan

Also Read| Antim Trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma pack a punch in THIS epic fight about right and wrong 

Advertisement

Credits: Indian Express


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹347.00
₹999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All