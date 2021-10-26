I almost gave up and couldn’t sleep the whole night: Aayush Sharma on filming action with Salman Khan in Antim

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will get a theatrical release on 26 November. The venture is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. During the trailer launch of the film, Aayush spoke to Indian Express about sharing screen space with Salman. He said, ‘Even if he was not related to me, for any actor to be in a project which has Salman bhai is a great opportunity. I feel lucky that I am even on the poster. So it’s a huge advantage. As an actor, there’s certain things you learn while you are training, and a lot of things while on set.”

Aayush further said, “Most of his films have been so popular, hence it’s a dream come true that so many people will watch my films.” Salman Khan joked that he just worked for a few days on his body compared to Aayush Sharma who put in a few months. The latter, on the other hand, did confess that the thought of shooting the fight scene gave him sleepless nights. He said, “I almost gave up and couldn’t sleep the whole night. I was scared and also asked him to go easy on me. We usually whistle on his scenes, and here I was about to be beaten up by him. The professional that he is, bhai asked me to not bother much and go all out while shooting.”

Makers revealed the trailer of the film and the audience members on social media lapped up the action-oriented avatar of Salman Khan.

