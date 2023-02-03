‘I am an SRKian’ says Ayushmann Khurrana after Twitter user praises An Action Hero, but slams Pathaan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero released in theatres in December 2022. The film garnered good reviews but failed to perform well at the box office. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, An Action Hero is available for streaming on Netflix. Recently, a Twitter user reviews An Action Hero, and hailed the film over Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Ayushmann, who himself is a huge fan of SRK, thanked the fan but politely expressed his displeasure over her dissing Pathaan. Ayushmann’s reply is winning hearts!

A social media user hailed An Action Hero, and mentioned that she loved everything about it right from the story to dialogues, to background music. She recommended watching An Action Hero over Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, and wrote, “Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab.”

Ayushmann Khurrana appreciated her praising An Action Hero, but he expressed his disapproval over the first line in which the fan slammed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Ayushmann replied, “Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could’ve avoided the first line though I’m an SRKian!” The Twitter user then replied to Ayushmann’s tweet and wrote that while she loved SRK, she didn’t like the story of Pathaan as much. “Same! I (heart) SRK. but sometimes I don’t like the story as much as I love the star,” read her tweet. Check out Ayushmann’s tweet below!