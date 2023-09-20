‘I am aware about the curiosity’: Vicky Kaushal REVEALS why he is not working with wifey Katrina Kaif

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan, they have been regarded as a loving and compatible couple. The actors are often seen sharing mushy pictures of them together and don’t shy away from doing some harmless PDA. Their lovey-dovey images often make cinephiles curious, wondering how amazing it would be if the two ace Bollywood stars worked together in a movie. Recently in an interview, Vicky finally revealed the reason why he hasn’t shared the screen with his wife Katrina in a movie till now.

Vicky Kaushal reveals why he hasn’t worked with his wife Katrina Kaif

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Vicky Kaushal candidly addressed the issue and said that he’s aware of the fact that fans are eager to watch Katrina and him collaborate on a movie. But sadly, they haven’t signed any such film as of now. When asked what’s stopping them from doing so, the actor revealed that they’re looking for something both of them can connect with.

He said, “I and Katrina are looking for something that we both can connect with and I am aware of the curiosity around us, but just because of that we won’t sign a film or anything. We will only work on something that really hits us and we too are waiting for something like that to come by.”

Vicky Kaushal revealed the movie he should be cast in with Katrina Kaif

A while back, Vicky was asked in an interview what kind of film he would like to be cast in with his wife Katrina. Responding to this question, the Govinda Naam Mera actor said, “I keep saying that is if we get any film, the characters should be such that we’re playing to our strengths where I’ll be the silent guy, you be the talkative person and we’re coming together. So, I think we will go in sync with what works for us.”

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

After releasing two films this year, the actor is currently out and about promoting his upcoming movie The Great Indian Family, the trailer of which has already been dropped. The film is scheduled to be released on September 22.

