‘I am deeply ashamed’: Shabana Azmi breaks down while speaking about release of Bilkis Bano gang rape convicts

A few days ago, Shabana Azmi had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case. Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Shabana Azmi had demanded justice for Bilkis Bano and that the convicts be put back into jail. Now, in a recent interview, the actress and ex-MP has once again expressed her horror over the development in the case, and broke down while speaking about it. She mentioned that she expected an outpouring of outrage over it, but was shocked to see such little visibility and discussion about it.

While speaking to NDTV, Shabana Azmi called the release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists ‘shameful’ and said, “I have no words except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words. This woman has had such a huge tragedy. And yet she didn't lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she's about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happens.”

Shabana Azmi mentioned that she was stunned to see the convicts were felicitated and laddoos were being distributed after their release. “What is the signal we are giving to society? What is the signal we are giving to women?”, questioned the actress.

Earlier, Shabana Azmi had shared a caption on Instagram that read, “Demand Justice for #Bilkis Bano. Put back into jail the 11 convicts who gangraped her her mother and Sister and killed her 3 yr old daughter in front of her eyes. They were released prematurely and then heralded as heros with garlands and sweets. Have we no humanity left ? What a travesty of justice.”

Javed Akhtar had also expressed his disappointment and anger over the release of the convicts and had tweeted about the same. Expressing his shock over the convicts being garlanded, Javed Akhtar wrote, “Don’t hide behind whatabouts. Think!! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society.”

