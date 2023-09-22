'I am deeply honored to...': Ashutosh Gowariker unveils Shankar; a cinematic tribute to Adi Shankaracharya

Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the most remarkable directors we’ve had in the industry. He has delivered several brilliant films to the Hindi film industry including Jodhaa, Akbar, Swades, and Lagaan amongst others. His films have always created magic and won over the cine-lovers. In a long list of several historic films, the veteran director is all set to start working on legendary Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher, and teacher, Adi Shankaracharya. The film will be titled, Shankar. The huge announcement was made amidst the grandeur of the unveiling of the monumental 'Statue of Oneness' in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Ashutosh Gowariker to direct the film based on the life of legendary Vedic scholar, Adi Shankaracharya

The significant announcement of the film, Shankar was made by the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas to make a collaborative effort with Ashutosh Gowariker to bring the life and wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya to the pedestal. The upcoming film promises to present a mesmerizing journey through the chronicles of Adi Shankaracharya in order to provide the audience with a unique perspective into the life of India’s most profound philosophical luminaries.

The director expressing his joy on the same made an official announcement with the first look poster of the film. The post was captioned, “I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity, to illuminate the Life and Wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya, (bowing emoji) through a cinematic rendition - SHANKAR, in collaboration with Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas and @EkatmaDham”. Have a look:

The ace filmmaker aims to make a film that will captivate, educate, and motivate audiences through his in-depth research and attention to historical accuracy. In a statement shared, the Swades director expressed his enthusiasm over the project and stated, "Adi Shankaracharya was a remarkable figure in Indian history, and his teachings continue to resonate with people around the world. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to illuminate his life and wisdom on the cinematic canvas in collaboration with Nyas and Ekatma Dham."

In addition to this, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the “time is absolutely right to explore the profound impact of Adi Shankaracharya's teachings, his intellectual prowess, and his tireless efforts to unify the diverse strands of Sanatan Dharma. And I am extremely happy that we are collaborating with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the same."

The film will be produced under the production banner of Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Nyas in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Ashutosh Gowariker's work front

A few days back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you about the forthcoming collaboration between Kantara star, Rishab Shetty and Ashutosh Gowariker. The yet-untitled film will be released as a multi-lingual flick which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. A source close to the development had shared that the script is locked and Ashutosh will take the film in the pre-production stage in the coming two months, “The idea is to take this yet untitled project on floors by mid-2024, once Rishab finishes his work on the second installment of Kantara. The exact timelines of the shoot will depend on the schedule of Kantara 2 with regards to shooting as also the post-production,” the source has stated.

