I am living my dream: Sanya Malhotra opens up on the ‘never ending’ debate of being an outsider in Bollywood

Sanya Malhotra made her foray into Bollywood with the 2016 blockbuster ‘Dangal’ led by . The film also marked Fatima Sana Sheikh’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Since then Sanya has participated in several popular films including ‘Pataakha’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Ludo’, and ‘Pagglait’. In a recent chat with ETimes, Sanya spoke about her first solo film ‘Pagglait’ which was released on a streaming platform. Sanya also shared her views on the debate of being an outsider in Bollywood. She also mentioned that irrespective of being an outsider or insider, work is in abundance in the industry.

Speaking about being an outsider in Bollywood, Sanya said, “It’s been two years and the debate is never-ending. Personally, I am extremely happy with the way my career is shaping up and consider myself blessed. Honestly, I am living my dream. Irrespective of the insider/outsider debate, I would say that work is in abundance in this industry. That’s the end of the debate and I don’t want to be a part of it anymore.” Speaking about Pagglait, Sanya said, “I did not do ‘Pagglait’ because I believed in myself, it was the confidence of my producer (Guneet Monga) and director (Umesh Bist) that helped me pull it off.”

Further, in the conversation, Sanya mentioned that she is relatively unaffected by the box office. She said, “I never worry about box-office performances or numbers. I am not saying that I have risen above it all, but somehow it has never bothered me. I only get worried, anxious, and nervous about my performance and whether I will be able to do justice to the character. That’s the only thing in my control. If the film works at the box office, it’s always a plus.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra in talks for Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur; Read Deets