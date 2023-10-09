‘I am my favorite’: Mrunal Thakur reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet from Jab We Met inspired her

Kareena Kapoor Khan's memorable depiction of the cheerful Punjabi girl, Geet, in Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met, alongside Shahid Kapoor, remains etched in the minds of audiences to this day. The enduring popularity of her dialogues and mannerisms is evident on social media, where fans continue to celebrate and share them.

Recently, avid admirer Mrunal Thakur shared how this iconic character served as a source of inspiration for her, shedding light on the valuable lessons she gained from the film.

Mrunal Thakur on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet from Jab We Met being an inspiration

In a recent interview with ETimes, the Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur shared how Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet in the romantic comedy Jab We Met served as a profound inspiration for her. She recalled, “I remember Geet taking a train from Mumbai to Bhatinda. That's when I told my parents if Geet can do it I can also do it too. So I used to take trains from Lokmanya Tilak in Mumbai to Kerala. That's where my parents used to live and it was a 24 hour journey. And that's how I convinced my family that it's absolutely safe and it's lovely. You meet so many people.”

Mrunal Thakur on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet teaching life lessons

In the same conversation, delving into the impact of Geet's dialogues as life lessons, Mrunal elaborated, “There are also a few dialogues from the film which truly resonate with me. One is where she says, 'I am my favorite'. And it's been a while that people have stopped loving themselves. So maybe that was kind of a reminder that I am my favorite. I think you should love yourself so much that you should be full in life. You should feel happy and grateful. Your happiness shouldn't be dependent on others.”

Expanding on another poignant moment in the film, she shared, “And there was also one moment where she says something like, 'whatever I am doing, I am doing it for me. I don't want anyone else to take decisions for me or decide for me. Tomorrow if it goes well, then great. If it doesn't go well, then I don't want to blame anyone'. So there were a lot of lessons that I learnt from that film and I felt like it was so deep that it inspired me in many ways.”

Released in 2007, Jab We Met garnered widespread acclaim, establishing itself as a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

