'I am not famous...': Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about Taimur Ali Khan's response to paparazzi snaps

Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered a string of hit movies and has been one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. From Jab We Met to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the Poo of Bollywood is ruling over the hearts of the audience with her laudable work. However, with ‘good looks’ running in her genes, the actress now seems to have passed it on to her son Taimur Ali Khan, who is winning over the hearts of many across the country. Recently, Kareena reacted to why she never hid her children’s faces from the media as she said that she wants her kids to have a normal life.

Kareena on not hiding her children’s faces from the media

While Kareena is a supremely talented actress, at the same time, she is also a doting mother to her kids, Taimur and Jeh. In an interaction with media representatives at Express Adda conducted by Indian Express, she revealed that hiding faces would reflect on the kid’s mind a lot more. Stating that it might “scar” him or might make him “shy”, Kareena said that the child might oppose “constant shielding”. “It would just somehow scar him in a way that maybe he would get shy or affected or I don’t know, maybe say, ‘I don’t want to go out because like my parents are constantly shielding me or somebody is constantly doing this,” said Bebo. Adding that she wants him to lead a life as normal as possible, she said that Tim Tim has now adapted to the paparazzi culture and goes on with his day normally. She further also discussed the importance of instilling confidence in children.

Kareena reveals Taimur’s innocent question to her on being clicked

On realizing that he was being clicked, the Jaane Jaan actress revealed that Taimur once asked her though he is not famous, why is he being clicked? “He was quite smart because he knew that we were actors, as I had told him we were in the movies. And he just turned around and told me, ‘But I am not famous. Why are they clicking my picture?'” Bebo recalled. She also added that Taimur believes he is not famous and he doesn’t like it either.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her next project Jaane Jaan, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and will release on Netflix. Actor Vijay Varma will also feature in the movie.



