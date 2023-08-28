'I am not going to produce': Sunny Deol says he will focus on acting as he goes 'bankrupt'

Sunny Deol has been basking in the massive success of his recent release Gadar 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. It defied everyone's expectations and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of this year. Amid the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol made an announcement about his recent decision on his career.

Sunny Deol plans to give up production

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the Gadar 2 actor opened up about producing movies. He said that times have changed now and distribution is tough. Sunny said that he did not get his number of theatres and "had a tough time with my films in this past decade." Because of this, the Gadar 2 actor mentioned he has decided to focus solely on acting. He said, "That's what I came in for. I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats. A man can only do one job. So I said, ‘Throw everything away, just become an actor.’ So that's what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor.”

Sunny Deol struggled to find good work after Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a smashing hit in 2001. Despite that, Sunny recalled that he wasn't getting good offers afterward. "Before that (Gadar), I had no issues. I wasn’t getting much work even when it (Gadar) was a much-appreciated film of the century," Deol said. The actor said that the reason behind it was that the Hindi film industry was turning into Bollywood. By this, he meant that corporates took over and things changed.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It stars Sunny, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary and Rakesh Bedi. It follows the story of Tara Singh as he goes to Pakistan to save his son during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie managed to storm the box office despite its clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. So far, both these movies have done exceptionally well at the box office.

