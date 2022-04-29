I am not ready to move on: Babil Khan shares an emotional post on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary

Irrfan Khan may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in the hearts of all his fans. The late actor's son Babil Khan often shares some old unseen pictures of him to keep his legacy alive. His posts are usually accompanied by a long heartfelt post for his father. Today, on his death anniversary, Babil shared yet another picture of the Maqbool actor and his long emotional note will make all the fans teary-eyed.