‘I am present in Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’: Alia Bhatt on missing Brahmastra’s event in Visakhapatnam

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two recently got hitched and fans have been eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on the silver screen in Brahmastra. Ever since this film was announced, everyone just had one about its release date. Well, now that the film’s release date, as well as the release date of the trailer, is out, fans cannot keep calm. Today at an event in Visakhapatnam this was announced. But what caught our attention was Alia Bhatt’s video expressing her love for the film and Ranbir.

Since Alia Bhatt could not be present physically at the event in Visakhapatnam with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, she recorded a video for all her fans. This video was played at the event and fans cheered when they saw the actress on the big screen. In the video, the Dear Zindagi actress asked all the fans to come and watch the film on September 9. “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart”, added the actress. SS Rajamouli too came ahead in front of the crowd and added that Ranbir Kapoor is lucky to have her in his life.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a host of films in the pipeline. Ranbir has Brahmastra and Shamshera. Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

