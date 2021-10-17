‘I am raw’: Tahira Kashyap blooms like a sunflower in yellow bikini, preaches about body positivity

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. On Saturday, Tahira Kashyap also took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into their vacation. While doing so, she dropped a scintillating photo of herself in a yellow bikini set leaving her Instagram followers in awe of the star. However, what caught our attention was her hard-hitting message on body positivity.

In the photo, Tahira can be seen glowing in the sunshine as she enjoys the cool oceanic breeze of the serene waters. While sharing the photo, the author-turned-actor wrote, “I am raw, I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile.” Husband Ayushmann Khurrana wasn’t only left beguiled by Tahira’s picture, but he also turned photographer and clicked his wife in the stunning hues of blue and yellow.

This comes just a week after Tahira Kashyap revealed that she was diagnosed with Bottle Gourd Toxicity on her Instagram page. For the unversed, Bottle Gourd Toxicity causes vomiting, diarrhea, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, hypotension, shock and in some cases leads to death. Sharing a video about the same, Tahira Kashyap informed fans that every day she would drink a concoction of bottle gourd with turmeric. However, one day it tasted bitter, but she still went on to gulp it down. This led to her puking innumerable times. While seeking medical help, Tahira was in the ICU for two days. When the star wife recovered, she made it a point to spread awareness about this lethal food poisoning among her fans.

Speaking of her professional front, Tahira Kashyap is now gearing up to make her feature film debut in Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is quite excited about Tahira’s feature debut in this slice of life comedy drama which is said to be about the modern Indian female experience.

