‘I am still disappointed’; Prateik Babbar reveals losing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Farhan Akhtar despite being 'locked' for it

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Being born to actor parents, Smita Patil, and actor Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar had his footing in the film industry. From hustling as a production assistant, he worked his way into the world of acting with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. While navigating through life, he made some wrong decisions that made him lose on several projects including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Prateik Babbar reveals losing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Farhan Akhtar

While talking to The Times Of India, Prateik Babbar revealed that he was supposed to play the headliner in the biographical sports drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He said that he was ‘locked’ to play the role of Milkha Singh.

Going back in time, he recalled, “I remember Ranveer Singh walked out of the audition room, and I walked in. They just stopped the audition as they found what they were looking for,” the Mumbai Saga actor said adding that he had started his reading sessions with screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and even director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra came to visit him while he was shooting in Udaipur for Aarakshan.

Explaining further, he added, “When it came to locking the commercials, my then-manager told me they would handle it. I was 23 years old, I didn’t know what to talk about money. But my agency ghosted them. Three weeks later I found out Farhan Akhtar was doing it. I am still disappointed.”

Prateik Babbar recalls losing on projects because of his addictions

In the same interview, Prateik spoke about his battle with substance abuse and how it harmed his acting career with the industry being unfair to him. He opened up and said, “When I slipped back to self-destruction the films were getting shelved as I was too drugged up to say my dialogues or show up on set. Then I had a slump in my career. Everything was just so fast, I didn’t understand. It was overwhelming for me. Everything, the politics, the vices, and then I crashed, everything came crumbling down.”

At the mere age of 18, because he remained intoxicated most of the time, he was tricked by his family in a rehabilitation centre. It was a difficult time, the actor divulged.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

