'I began with...': Fukrey 3's Varun Sharma says Choocha's role in first installment gave 'acceptance and love'

The Fukrey franchise made newcomer Varun Sharma a star. The 2013 movie that opened poorly went on to become a sleeper hit. In the film, Varun played the role of Dilip ‘Choocha’ Singh who often gets his friends into trouble. Over the years, Varun’s character has received a lot of love from cinephiles. His debut movie also brought him the fame that he’s enjoying today. In an interview, Varun shared how the character Choocha in the comedy film is very special to him.

Varun Sharma says Choocha's role gave him 'acceptance and love'

Actor Varun Sharma rose to fame after playing the part of Choocha in Fukrey. The movie that later became a commercial success made him an overnight star. The stardom was such that people even started calling his mother ‘Fukra Mummy’ and ‘Choocha Mummy’. Recently, the Dolly Ki Doli actor shared that the character of Choocha and the Fukrey franchise has given him a lot.

He told ANI, “Choocha is very special to me. Fukrey as a film and franchise is very special. I began with this film and character. Every actor dreams of a break where they get to showcase their talent. 'Choocha' has given me a lot. 'Choocha' and Fukrey have given me the acceptance and love of the audience. The journey to the third installment has been very beautiful. The third part has also received a lot of love and appreciation. The film has crossed ₹100 crore mark today,” he divulged.

As Fukrey 3 touched the Rs 100 crore mark, Varun took to Instagram and penned a gratitude note. He wrote, “Shukrana Shukrana. Thaaaank you for all the Love. Thank you for Making Fukrey3 Yours! As we surpass the 100CR Mark WW today. Can’t express the feeling!! This Film This Franchise is super special and Super Close to the entire Fukra Gang. Thank you Dil se for all the love.”

About the Fukrey franchise

After Fukrey in 2013, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani came up with the sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017. A decade later, the makers released the third installment of the franchise Fukrey 3 also starring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film that released in theatres on September 28 is being received positively at the box office.

