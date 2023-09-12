‘I can understand why I get the...': Karan Johar says it’s ‘cool’ to hate him as he can be annoying

Filmmaker Karan Johar has grown up to become this unapologetic Bollywood celeb who never minces his words but also never refrains from giving credit where due. The director-producer who has many awards resting on his shelf actually started his career in the entertainment industry as an actor. He then assisted director Aditya Chopra in the 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Three years later, he came up with his own movie as a director, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In a recent interview with Film Companion, KJo opened up about being on the receiving end of criticism and hate.

Karan Johar says he can be annoying to people

During his chat in Toronto, Sneha Menon Desai said that people love to hate him. Responding to this statement, Karan Johar said that it’s cool to hate him.

“I’m also like pouting at age 50 into a camera, I sometimes wear shiny clothes and walk the red carpet, I’m coming across catty on a chat show, I’m laughing like a hyena sometimes; can be annoying. I’m everywhere. You put on the TV I’m endorsing a product, I’m judging a reality show, I’m hosting a talk show. I can be annoying to people who don’t know me as a human being. So, it’s kind of cool to hate this person because you don’t know them and you find that what the hell is going on with this person’s life and I can understand why I get the hate,” KJo added.

Karan Johar asks haters to give him the benefit of the doubt

While explaining why people hate him so much, Karan also had a message for his haters. He requested them to give him the benefit of the doubt. Karan divulged, “Just know that I’m as vulnerable as you are, I’m as emotionally fragile as you are, my heart has been broken in love many a time, I’m a single parent which is a tough job, I did lose my father at a young age and I work really hard still and really seek validation. So, I’m just like anybody else and I hope that those people who come into my life, the ones who have even hated me, give me a chance because I’m not that hateful. I feel that there’s a lot of love I have to give.”

ALSO READ: TIFF 2023: Karan Johar's Kill marks as his second feature since Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna