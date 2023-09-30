'I cannot give you food or water’: Gadar director Anil Sharma recalls how people in Punjab helped in shooting

Anil Sharma is currently basking in the glorious commercial success of his last release Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer served as a sequel to Sharma's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In a recent interview, the director opened up about how some people from a Punjab village helped them during its shooting since he had no money for food or water to feed the crew.

Anil Sharma talks about shooting Gadar

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma spoke about how several villagers in Punjab helped him while he was shooting for the first Gadar. Sharma recalls telling his team, "I cannot give you food or water" due to lack of budget. However, over 50 village sarpanches helped his crew with everything and also worked as extras. He said, “The people of Punjab were amazing, and we got a lot of love from them. They helped us a lot when we were shooting in Firozpur with 50,000 people. There was a theatre owner who introduced me to more than 50 heads of panchayats (sarpanch). And each sarpanch brought at least 500 to 1000 people with them, and it was great."

Anil Sharma refutes offering Gadar to Govinda

In the same interview, Sharma opened up about Govinda's claim that Gadar was offered to him. The director said that Sunny Deol was ‘signed and sealed' before discussions with Govinda took place. “How could it have been Govinda in that role? It was always supposed to be Sunny. Bechare, unko nahi yaad raha hoga (The poor guy might have forgotten). I was working with him on something, and I told him I had a story for Sunny Deol. He asked me what it was, and I told him. He said it’s good that I went to Sunny because he could never have done the movie", he added.

Meanwhile, Gadar's sequel Gadar 2 was released in August and turned out to be a major commercial success. It stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles and follows Tara Singh as he goes to Pakistan to save his son from captivity.

