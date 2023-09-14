'I can't describe...': Bambai Meri Jaan's Kritika Kamra on working with Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya

Kritika Kamra is quite a popular face known for her work in several popular television shows. She is best known for her performances in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, among others. After tasting her share of stardom in these shows, she went on to make her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Mitron. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also starred Jacky Bhagnani, Pratik Gandhi, Prateik Babbar, Neeraj Sood, and several others. Taking the next step on the professional front, Kritika had a recent release of Amazon Prime Video’s original show, Bambai Meri Jaan. The show was released today. She is seen playing the role of Habiba, a Mumbai gangster. In a recent interview, the actress revealed her working experience with the very talented and versatile actor, Kay Kay Menon.

Kritika Kamra on her experience of working with Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya

In a recent chat with the Hindustan Times, Kritika Kamra was asked about her learning from veteran actors Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya while working on Bambai Meri Jaan. Spilling beans over the same, she was quoted saying, "I learned how to shoot a gun! (laugh)." She added on a serious note, "Just watching Nivedita and Kay Kay (was a learning experience). I grew up watching them on the screen. I have been their fan. The effort they put in, their investment in terms of preparation, and then they just deliver in front of the camera and create magic. I cannot describe or quantify it; it is a pleasure to watch."

Kritika Kamra being surprised on getting an audition call for the role in Bambai Meri Jaan

In the same interview, Kritika also recalled how she was surprised to get a call for the audition after being told they wanted to audition her. She admitted to not usually getting calls for such roles and auditions. She further divulged that she was the last one to join the cast, so she knew what it was about and who was there.

The Mitron actress was quoted as saying, "Somewhere, I wanted to be a part of it, and it just came together beautifully for me. Eventually, that audition worked out, and I got selected. I did my readings with the cast and the writers. I had to work a lot on my dialect and body language to really get into the skin of the character."

About Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan is Amazon Prime’s original web-series which stars Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. The period crime thriller is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The series is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the show has portrayed the rise of the underworld in Bombay. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

The series consisting of 10 episodes is receiving rave reviews from the audience.

