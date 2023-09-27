'I can’t wait for it': Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki; says it is on an 'unusual subject'

Boman Irani is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. His versatility is visible in the range of different characters he has played over the years. One of their most exciting upcoming projects has to be Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Boman Irani talks about SRK's Dunki

According to News18, a video of Boman Irani has been shared on the internet in which he opens up about Dunki. The video is taken from an award ceremony where the actor showers praise on the film. He said, "Dunki bohat hi unusual subject hai aur jitni Rajkumar Hirani ki film entertaining hai, utni ya usse zyada entertaining hai. (Dunki is a very unusual subject and its as or even more entertaining as a Rajkumar Hirani film is). You will enjoy. It will make you think about something. Make you understand about life and concept. I can't wait for it."

Dunki to release on December 21 internationally

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Dunki will be released in international markets on December 21. A source said, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday."

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra and Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo). The film is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande and it will be released in India on December 22. It will be released in the international markets by YRF International which is the film's distributor. The massive success of SRK's last release Jawan has also helped in generating more buzz around Dunki. It also marks the first collaboration between him and Hirani. Interestingly, Hirani had approached SRK for his first film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S which eventually went to Sanjay Dutt.

